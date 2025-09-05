Policyholders may delay purchase using free look period for GST benefit

With the goods and services tax (GST) on individual health and life insurance premiums now fully exempted, insurance experts believe that policyholders are likely to exercise their ‘free look period’ option to postpone purchase of insurance policies to get the advantage of nil GST on premiums.

‘Free look period’ in insurance policies allows policyholders to review and cancel the policy within 30 days of its purchase.

The new GST rates will be applicable from September 22.

“There is a possibility that policyholders are likely to exercise the free look period and come back and buy policies after September 22. People are aware of free look and that happens anyways. GST in protection business is around 18 per cent and it is only 5-6 per cent of the industry. The rest of the segment has only around 4-5 per cent GST and people are not likely to use the free look period for these policies,” said an executive at a life insurance company.

The GST Council, earlier this week, exempted GST on all individual life insurance policies — including term life, unit-linked (Ulip), and endowment policies, as well as reinsurance — in a move aimed at making insurance more affordable and expanding coverage across the nation. Similarly, all individual health insurance policies--including family floater and senior citizen plans--and their reinsurance have been exempted to widen insurance penetration. “Customers are likely to use the ‘free look period’ option to avail GST benefits. However, it is not advisable because cancellation of policies during the period is not an easy exercise”, said Narendra Bharindwal, president, Insurance Brokers Association of India (IBAI).