US tariff threat may raise marine and trade insurance premiums in India

The implementation of the United States’ reciprocal tariff on India is likely to impact marine and trade risk insurance in the country, leading to a possible increase in rates. The US government has currently paused the imposition of reciprocal tariffs for 90 days, giving India a window for negotiations, according to experts.

On April 3, 2025, United States President Donald Trump announced a 26 per cent reciprocal tariff on Indian goods exported to the United States. According to Trump, the tariff was in response to a 52 per cent tariff charged by India on imports from the US. However, on April 11, 2025, Trump suspended the tariff on several countries, including India, for a period of 90 days to allow negotiations, leaving a 10 per cent additional import tariff on all partners except China.

According to industry experts, if the 26 per cent tariffs are imposed on India’s goods, it is expected to put pressure on marine and trade risk insurance in the country. “There will be a bit of indirect impact from the tariffs on goods exported from India to the US. The insurance is for the value of goods, and if that increases due to the additional tariffs implemented, the premiums will also increase for marine cargo insurance. Also, the amount payable as claims will increase. In such circumstances, if the tariffs are implemented, marine premiums are likely to increase, assuming the volume of exports remains the same,” said Amarnath Saxena, chief technical officer – commercial, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance.

The cumulative value of India’s merchandise exports during FY25 (April–March) grew by 0.08 per cent to $437.42 billion as compared to $437.07 billion in FY24, according to government data. The tariffs generally affect the trade pattern, which is dependent on trade finance. Trade finance is linked to trade credit insurance. If the tariffs are implemented, trade finance is likely to be affected, leading to a rise in costs when the overseas buyer seeks a discount on the product. This would require exporters to renegotiate the deal. The state-owned Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India (ECGC) takes care of trade credit insurance for exporters in India.

Speaking on the impact that tariffs might have, an insurance expert said that exporters might also have to seek alternate markets, which could be relatively unstable for their products and might cost them more time and effort, resulting in higher risk exposure. Due to these factors, insurance experts are expecting an increase in demand for insurance and a rise in claims. According to an insurance expert, “There will be an increase in demand for insurance and we have seen an increase in enquiries. However, we are still evaluating the quantum of impact the tariffs might have when implemented.”