Irdai warns Heritage TPA against closing health claims unilaterally

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) on Friday warned Heritage TPA against closing health claims on its own in violation of norms, while asking the entity to inform policyholders about denial or repudiation of claims.

“The TPA is hereby warned for closing the health claims on its own and issuing the communication regarding denial/repudiation of the claim directly to the policyholders in contravention of Regulation 3(1)(a) of Irdai Third Party Administrators–Health Services, Regulations, 2016, and Regulation 27(V) of Irdai (Health Insurance) Regulations, 2016,” Irdai said in its press release.

The regulator also added that the TPA must ensure that decisions on claims are not influenced by them and that communication on claims repudiation “shall only be issued by the insurers and not the TPA”.

The order is in response to the remote inspection conducted by the authority from November 8, 2021 to November 11, 2021. The insurance regulator noted that Heritage TPA did not forward the query letter sent by the insurance company to the policyholder before closing the claim, and no reminder letters were forwarded to the policyholder. As per Irdai norms, a TPA has to issue deficiency requests to claimants/insured, and in case of non-submission of requested documents within seven days, the TPA shall send three reminders at intervals of seven days each. However, according to Irdai’s inspection, the claimants/insured were informed that their claims were closed.