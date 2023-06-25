Want to be mid-sized bank with pan-India presence by 2030: CSB Bank chief

But that does not mean that it's a bad business to do because with those, ROA becomes better as you have the ability to cross-sell multiple products, nut in gold loans, it is very difficult to cross-sell multiple products. So risk weights we will have but our ability to garner multiple revenues across cross sell including liability will be higher. It's pure-play banking business. So, this will come down over a period of time.

A) The risk weight on gold loans is zero effectively. Our portfolio quality has continuously improved across all our businesses and hence, you can understand that last year when we grew our asset group by 30 per cent, our capital adequacy actually went up. So it is not coming at the cost of growth, it is coming in spite of growth. What this means is that (a) we are doing businesses where on one side our portfolio quality is improving and so our risk rates are coming down and (b) gold is 47 per cent of our portfolio where effectively risk is zero. But this is too good to be true for the long run. As you see that as the trajectory of SME and retail starts going up where risk weights are much higher, automatically this will come down.