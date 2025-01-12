Madhuri Dixit, Gauri Khan among celebs to buy OYO shares in recent months

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Gauri Khan bought 2.4 million shares of OYO during the recent Series G funding round concluded in August 2024 where the company raised over Rs 1,400 crore from a consortium of investors

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2025 | 5:32 PM IST
Actors Madhuri Dixit, Amrita Rao, and Bollywood producer Gauri Khan are among celebrities who bought shares of travel tech platform OYO over the past few months.

Gauri Khan bought 2.4 million shares of OYO during the recent Series G funding round concluded in August 2024 where the company raised over Rs 1,400 crore from a consortium of investors, sources told PTI.

An email to Khan's team seeking a comment remained unanswered.

Of late, there is a growing trend of actors and celebrities diversifying their investment bets into high-growth startups aiming for handsome returns once these companies go public.

"Madhuri Dixit, her husband Dr Sriram Nene, along with Dr Ritesh Malik, the clinician doctor, founder of flex space company Innov8, founding member of Plaksha University, and angel investor have bought 2 million shares of OYO at an undisclosed valuation", the company said in a statement.

Another Indian celebrity couple Amrita Rao and her husband Anmol Sood, a popular radio jockey, also bought OYO shares in the secondary market, the company shared.

PTI had reported that Nuvama Wealth recently acquired shares worth Rs 100 crore in the travel major at Rs 53 per share on behalf of its investors, a clutch of family offices, through a secondary transaction.

This translates into a valuation of $4.6 bn for the company.

While the valuation has been on the upswing, it is still a far cry from the $10 billion OYO commanded at its peak.

First Published: Jan 12 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

