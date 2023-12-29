Home / Finance / Investment / NSE chief asks investors to avoid pitfalls of high-risk derivatives

NSE chief asks investors to avoid pitfalls of high-risk derivatives

Last month, Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch stated that she was 'confused and surprised' at investor interest in Futures and Options despite 90 per cent of individuals losing money in the segment

NSE chief also asked investors to deal only with registered intermediaries and never invest in unregulated products.
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 6:08 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) chief Ashishkumar Chauhan on Friday cautioned investors against high-risk derivatives or frequent trading in the stock market.

"Avoid the pitfalls of high-risk derivatives or frequent trading in the stock market. Be a committed participant in India's growth story, and pave the way for a brighter future. Long term investments usually yield better results based on past experiences," the exchange's MD and CEO Chauhan said in a message to investors.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

At the same time, he asked investors to deal only with registered intermediaries and never invest in unregulated products.

"Investment through the stock market is meant for long-term wealth creation. An unpleasant experience can dishearten even the most resilient investors, making it crucial to tread with caution if you are new to the stock market or not an expert," he added.

Last month, Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch stated that she was 'confused and surprised' at investor interest in Futures and Options (F&O) despite 90 per cent of individuals losing money in the segment.

She pointed to a recent research by the capital markets regulator which pointed out that only 11 per cent of the 45.24 lakh individual traders in the F&O segment made profit.

As per the research, there was an exponential increase in the F&O segment participation during the pandemic, with the total number of unique individual traders increasing by over 500 per cent from the 7.1 lakh in FY19.

Also Read

SBI can fend off rising risks In personal loans, says S&P Ratings

Health insurance safety, adventure sport boom: Top personal finance stories

GIC wants to divert terror insurance money for oil and nuclear risks

Managing rent, setting up investment strategy: Top personal finance stories

Time to review insurance cover; and buy art: Top personal finance stories

Inside the record year for India's $585 billion mutual funds industry

Gujarat Maritime Board attracts investment proposal of Rs 1.50 trillion

RBI tightens norms to check evergreening of loans by lenders through AIFs

Govt to issue sovereign gold bonds tranche in December and February

Indian Angel Network's Alpha Fund completes first close at Rs 355 crore

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :BSE NSEEquity investmentSIP investment

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 6:08 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story