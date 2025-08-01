Home / Finance / News / ₹2,000 notes worth ₹6,017 crore still in circulation, shows RBI data

₹2,000 notes worth ₹6,017 crore still in circulation, shows RBI data

On May 19, 2023, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes from circulation

2000 note
The facility for exchange of the Rs 2,000 banknotes is available at the 19 issue offices of the Reserve Bank since May 19, 2023. Photo: Reuters
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 11:12 PM IST
The high-value Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 6,017 crore are still in circulation even after more than two years of the Reserve Bank withdrawing the currency, according to official data released on Friday.

Rs 2,000 banknotes continue to be legal tender.

On May 19, 2023, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes from circulation.

In a statement, the RBI said the total value of Rs 2,000 banknotes in circulation, which was Rs 3.56 trillion at the close of business on May 19, 2023 has declined to Rs 6,017 crore at the close of business on July 31, 2025.

"Thus, 98.31 per cent of the Rs 2,000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19, 2023, has since been returned," it said.

The facility for exchange of the Rs 2,000 banknotes is available at the 19 issue offices of the Reserve Bank since May 19, 2023.

From October 9, 2023, RBI Issue Offices are also accepting Rs 2,000 banknotes from individuals/entities for deposit into their bank accounts.

Further, members of the public are sending Rs 2,000 banknotes through India Post from any post office within the country, to any of the RBI Issue Offices for credit to their bank accounts.

The issue offices are in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, and Thiruvananthapuram.

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 11:11 PM IST

