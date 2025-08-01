IDBI Bank privatisation: Bids to be invited in Q3FY26, says Dipam Secretary

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) is expecting to receive the financial bid for IDBI Bank by Q3 of the financial year 2025-26, said Arunish Chawla, Secretary of DIPAM, in a select media briefing on Friday.
“The due diligence for IDBI Bank has been completed; data room protocols have been finalised for all interested parties. Formal consultations have been done, and we hope to invite financial bids for it in Q3FY26,” said Chawla.
He further added that DIPAM expects to receive the financial bid by December 2025, with the complete transaction set to be finalised by FY26.
The government and the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) plan to sell a 60.72 per cent stake in IDBI Bank. LIC holds 49.24 per cent of IDBI Bank, while the government owns 45.48 per cent. In the 2017 Union Budget, the government announced plans to reduce its stake in IDBI Bank to below 50 per cent and issued the preliminary information memorandum inviting expressions of interest in October 2022. The strategic stake sale is seen as a test case for the government’s public sector enterprise policy, aimed at reducing its involvement in business.
The government received expressions of interest (EoI) from multiple bidders on January 2, 2023. Once the RBI clears the process, eligible bidders will conduct due diligence on the bank.
Regarding the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Chawla said that the Request for Proposal (RFP) process has been completed, merchant bankers have been appointed, and public sector financial institutions can divest their stake any time in the next three to five years.
In February 2025, the government issued a notification to expedite the process of diluting government equity in select Public Sector Banks (PSBs) and listed Public Financial Institutions (PFIs). DIPAM also issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the empanelment of Book Running Lead Managers (BRLMs), Merchant Bankers-cum-Selling Brokers (MBSBs), and Legal Advisors.
As per Sebi norms, listed entities must reduce promoter shareholding to 75 per cent. The current government holdings in the five PSBs are: Indian Overseas Bank (94.61 per cent), UCO Bank (90.95 per cent), Punjab & Sind Bank (93.85 per cent), Central Bank of India (89.27 per cent), and Bank of Maharashtra (79.6 per cent). According to Sebi, all listed companies must maintain a minimum public shareholding (MPS) of 25 per cent.