IDBI Bank privatisation: Bids to be invited in Q3FY26, says Dipam Secretary

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) is expecting to receive the financial bid for IDBI Bank by Q3 of the financial year 2025-26, said Arunish Chawla, Secretary of DIPAM, in a select media briefing on Friday.

“The due diligence for IDBI Bank has been completed; data room protocols have been finalised for all interested parties. Formal consultations have been done, and we hope to invite financial bids for it in Q3FY26,” said Chawla.

He further added that DIPAM expects to receive the financial bid by December 2025, with the complete transaction set to be finalised by FY26.

The government and the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) plan to sell a 60.72 per cent stake in IDBI Bank. LIC holds 49.24 per cent of IDBI Bank, while the government owns 45.48 per cent. In the 2017 Union Budget, the government announced plans to reduce its stake in IDBI Bank to below 50 per cent and issued the preliminary information memorandum inviting expressions of interest in October 2022. The strategic stake sale is seen as a test case for the government's public sector enterprise policy, aimed at reducing its involvement in business. The government received expressions of interest (EoI) from multiple bidders on January 2, 2023. Once the RBI clears the process, eligible bidders will conduct due diligence on the bank.