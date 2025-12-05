Friday, December 05, 2025 | 12:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / RBI MPC meet: What stayed the same, what changed in December policy review

RBI MPC meet: What stayed the same, what changed in December policy review

The most significant change in the December policy meeting was the reduction of the repo rate, the interest rate at which the RBI lends money to commercial banks

Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra during a press conference in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. Sanjay Malhotra delivered Monetary Policy Statement

Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra | Photo: PTI

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Friday announced that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) cut the repo rate by 25 basis points, bringing it down to 5.25 per cent from 5.5 per cent. December policy meeting's rate cut came after two consecutive pauses in the last meetings.
 
Let's take a look at what are the key rates and forecasts that changed in the December monetary policy decision.

December RBI MPC: What has changed

Repo rate: The most significant change in the December policy meeting was the reduction of the repo rate, the interest rate at which the RBI lends money to commercial banks. The repo rate reduction to 5.25 per cent came amid benign inflation and strong growth.
 
 
Standing Deposit Facility (SDF): Along with the repo rate, the SDF was adjusted to 5.00 per cent in December from 5.25 per cent in the October policy meeting. Through SDF, commercial banks can park surplus funds with the central bank without collateral.
 
Marginal Standing Facility (MSF): The MSF and bank also consequently came down to 5.50 in December from 5.75 per cent in October. MSF is an overnight borrowing window for banks from the RBI.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE, December 5, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 300 pts; IT, realty, banks gain; RBI presser begins

fact check, HIV AIDS

From hugs to food to tattoos: Debunking 16 dangerous myths about HIV

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI Governor

RBI MPC Meeting LIVE: Following rate cut, Guv Sanjay Malhotra's address to press begins

PET bottles, nanoplastics, microplastics, polyethylene terephthalate, bottled water

PET bottle nanoplastics may harm gut bacteria and human cells: New study

RBI, Sanjay Malhotra

RBI rate cut ends FD appeal for now: Here's what investors can do next

 
Growth: The RBI also revised its growth forecast upwards to 7.3 per cent from 6.8 per cent. The decision came as India's gross domestic product (GDP) continues to stay resilient, growing at 8.2 per cent in the September quarter, followed by a 7.8 per cent growth in the June quarter. Here's how the quarterly estimates changed:
  • Q3FY26: Raised to 7.0 from 6.4 per cent
  • Q4FY26: Raised to 6.5 per cent from 6.2 per cent
  • Q1FY27: Raised to 6.7 per cent from 6.4 per cent
Inflation: Noting that the overall inflation is likely to be softer than what was projected in October, mainly on account of the fall in food prices, the RBI MPC lowered the inflation projection. The MPC revised its inflation forecast downward to 2 per cent from 2.6 per cent. Here's how the quarterly estimates changed:
  • Q3 FY26: Cut to 0.6 per cent from 1.8 per cent
  • Q4 FY26: Raised to 2.9 per cent from 1.8 per cent
  • Q1 FY27: Cut to 3.9 per cent from 4.5 per cent
ALSO READ | RBI MPC Meeting LIVE Updates 

December policy meeting: What remains the same

After announcing the key changes, the RBI MPC maintained its stance as 'neutral.' The stance was changed from 'accommodative' to 'neutral' in the June policy meeting.
 
The next meeting of the MPC is scheduled from February 4 to 6, 2026.

More From This Section

RBI Governor, Sanjay Malhotra

RBI's Monetary policy committee cuts repo rate by 25 bps to 5.25%

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI, RBI Governor

RBI MPC cuts repo rate by 25 bps to 5.25%, projects FY26 growth at 7.3%

RBI Governor, Sanjay Malhotra

RBI MPC December 2025 meeting: When and where to watch rate decision live

IDBI, IDBI Bank

Govt may seek bids for $7 bn IDBI Bank stake, advancing privatisation push

gold loan, gold financing, gold financier

RBI widens gold metal loan access for more jewellers under 2026 normspremium

Topics : Monetary Policy Stories Monetary Policy News RBI monetary policy RBI MPC Meeting RBI repo rate GDP growth Inflation rise BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 11:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayLuana Lopes LaraCorona Remedies IPOBGMI Redeem CodesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon