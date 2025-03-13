Home / Finance / News / AA ecosystem consent processing up 78% in FY25, shows Sahamati data

AA ecosystem consent processing up 78% in FY25, shows Sahamati data

The average loan ticket size in the first half of FY25 was Rs 84,507, compared to Rs 92,086 since September 2021

Just how many self-regulatory organisations (SROs) are too many? Last week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) capped the number of such entities for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) at “a maximum of two”. And to ensure the smaller NBFCs get a fa
Representative Picture
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 7:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The account aggregator (AA) ecosystem facilitated an average of 2,84,000 daily consents in financial year 2025 (FY25), a 78.6 per cent increase from 1,59,000 daily consents recorded in FY24, according to data from AA industry alliance Sahamati.
 
The AA framework has facilitated Rs 887 billion in loan disbursements out of the total ecosystem disbursement of Rs 1.32 trillion since its inception in 2021.
 
The average loan ticket size in the first half of FY25 was Rs 84,507, compared to Rs 92,086 since September 2021.
 
As of December 2024, there are 580 financial information users (FIUs) and 173 financial information providers (FIPs), according to Sahamati data.
 
The AA ecosystem recorded increased penetration in the lending sector. About 10.52 per cent of personal loans across the sector in H1 FY25 were facilitated via AA. Meanwhile, across micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) lending, the penetration crossed 1.14 per cent, and in motor loans, the figure was 1.5 per cent.
 
AAs facilitate the secure and seamless exchange of specified financial information through non-banking financial company-AAs (NBFC-AAs), which act as intermediaries between FIPs and FIUs.

Also Read

India Inc files ECB intents worth $4 billion with RBI in January 2025

RBI invites application for SRO in account aggregator space by June 15

Amid IndusInd fallout, RBI examines derivatives exposures of some banks

RBI invites applications for self-regulatory body for account aggregators

Premium

RBI stepped in after IndusInd Bank 'delayed' provisioning by a year

 
These FIPs and FIUs fall under the purview of different financial sector regulators (FSRs), namely the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), and Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority of India (PFRDA).
 
Currently, more than 10 entities operate as AAs.
 
This week, the RBI invited applications from entities to become a self-regulatory organisation (SRO) in the account aggregator (AA) space by June 15.
 
According to the RBI, the AA ecosystem is distinct in its complexity, involving the exchange of data among a diverse array of regulated entities (REs) operating under varied regulatory environments.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI to set up 'On Tap' cohort on climate change risks: Guv Malhotra

Securitised pools face pressure as collections dip on unsecured loans

Premium

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to launch PM Internship Scheme app on Monday

Flipkart-backed super.money fifth largest on UPI in February: NPCI data

RBI likely to cut rates in April MPC meet as inflation drops below 4%: UBS

Topics :RBINBFCsloans

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 7:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story