AA ecosystem consent processing up 78% in FY25, shows Sahamati data

The account aggregator (AA) ecosystem facilitated an average of 2,84,000 daily consents in financial year 2025 (FY25), a 78.6 per cent increase from 1,59,000 daily consents recorded in FY24, according to data from AA industry alliance Sahamati.

The AA framework has facilitated Rs 887 billion in loan disbursements out of the total ecosystem disbursement of Rs 1.32 trillion since its inception in 2021.

The average loan ticket size in the first half of FY25 was Rs 84,507, compared to Rs 92,086 since September 2021.

As of December 2024, there are 580 financial information users (FIUs) and 173 financial information providers (FIPs), according to Sahamati data.

The AA ecosystem recorded increased penetration in the lending sector. About 10.52 per cent of personal loans across the sector in H1 FY25 were facilitated via AA. Meanwhile, across micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) lending, the penetration crossed 1.14 per cent, and in motor loans, the figure was 1.5 per cent.

AAs facilitate the secure and seamless exchange of specified financial information through non-banking financial company-AAs (NBFC-AAs), which act as intermediaries between FIPs and FIUs.

These FIPs and FIUs fall under the purview of different financial sector regulators (FSRs), namely the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), and Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority of India (PFRDA).

Currently, more than 10 entities operate as AAs.

This week, the RBI invited applications from entities to become a self-regulatory organisation (SRO) in the account aggregator (AA) space by June 15.

According to the RBI, the AA ecosystem is distinct in its complexity, involving the exchange of data among a diverse array of regulated entities (REs) operating under varied regulatory environments.