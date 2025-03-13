Securitised pools face pressure as collections dip on unsecured loans

The securitised asset pool has come under pressure due to falling collections in collateral-free credit segments—personal, microfinance and small business loans—in the current financial year. The collections of microfinance pools have declined to about 90 per cent in Q3 FY25 from around 97 per cent at the beginning of the financial year. Collection efficiency in the unsecured SME and personal loan segment has also moderated in the current financial year, according to ICRA.

The rating agency, in a statement, said its rated pools for secured asset classes have shown healthy performance. The collection efficiencies for such securitised loans ranged from 91 per cent to 104 per cent in nine months ended December 2024 (9M FY25), aided by rigorous efforts and adoption of digitised processes.

However, the collection efficiency trend for unsecured asset classes has weakened in the last few months, as a slowdown in economic activities, coupled with overleveraging of borrowers, has become a cause for concern.

ICRA-rated securitised loan pools, i.e. pass-through certificates (PTCs), continue to have adequate credit enhancement to protect against the drop in collection efficiency.

The collections of microfinance pools have remained under pressure, though green shoots are visible as microfinance lenders have reported better collections, especially from non-delinquent contracts, since December 2024.

The microfinance institutions (MFIs) may again witness a period of stress in Q1 FY26 as more stringent guardrails are proposed from April 2025. The stringent norms will lead to entities cutting down on disbursements, thereby elevating the risk of non-payment by highly leveraged borrowers, ICRA added.

For vehicle loan pools, there has been a marginal decrease in collection efficiency in Q3 FY25.

Housing loans (HL) and loans against property (LAP) pools have showcased steady collections in FY25 due to the critical nature of the underlying collateral for borrowers and advances in online collection methods.