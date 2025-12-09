Airpay gets RBI nod to operate as cross-border payment aggregator

Airpay Payment Services on Tuesday said it has secured approval from the Reserve Bank of India to operate as a cross-border payment aggregator, completing its authorisations under the unified payment aggregator (PA) framework.

With this, the company is licensed to operate as a payment aggregator across online, physical and cross-border categories, a company statement said.

The milestone positions airpay as a homegrown full-stack payments infrastructure provider for Indian enterprises, D2C brands and SMEs for both domestic and global markets, it added.

The company expects the launch to accelerate scale, projecting a 3040 per cent rise in processing volumes over the next 6-12 months and anticipating 20 per cent-plus revenue contribution from cross-border flows alongside onboarding over 50,000 merchants in the same period.