Bank fraud amount triples in FY25 despite drop in number of cases: RBI

While the number of bank frauds declined in the financial year 2024–25 (FY25), the amount involved surged substantially, with most incidents occurring in the category of digital payments.

According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) annual report for FY25, a total of 23,953 fraud incidents were reported involving banks—a decline of 34 per cent from FY24. However, the amount involved stood at ₹36,014 crore, nearly three times higher than the previous year.

'The increase in the amount involved in the total frauds reported during 2024–25 over 2023–24 was mainly due to removal of fraud classification in 122 cases amounting to ₹18,674 crore reported during previous financial years and reporting afresh during the current financial year after re-examination and ensuring compliance with the judgement of the Hon'ble Supreme Court dated 27 March 2023,' the RBI said.

RBI data pertain to frauds of ₹1 lakh and above. Moreover, frauds reported in a particular year may have occurred in earlier years.

According to RBI, private sector lenders reported the highest number of fraud cases in FY25, with 14,233 incidents, accounting for 59.4 per cent of all frauds in the banking sector—significantly more than state-owned banks, which reported 6,935 cases or 29 per cent of the total. However, the amount involved was far higher for state-owned banks, at ₹25,667 crore (71.3 per cent of the total), compared to ₹10,088 crore for private sector lenders.

'An assessment of bank group-wise fraud cases over the last three years indicates that while private sector banks reported maximum number of frauds, public sector banks continued to contribute maximum to the fraud amount,' the RBI said.

Further, the data show that most incidents of fraud in FY25 occurred in the digital payments category, which accounted for 56.5 per cent of total cases, with 13,516 frauds involving ₹520 crore. However, frauds in the advances segment, though lower in volume at 7,950 cases, accounted for over 92 per cent of the total value, amounting to ₹33,148 crore.