Digital lending norms: NBFCs may hike provisions, charge MSMEs more

Loans to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) may get dearer as non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are likely to make higher provisions for loans extended under credit guarantee scheme following the Reserve Bank of India’s digital lending norms released earlier this month, according to NBFC officials.

Most loans to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are covered under credit guarantee schemes.

According to the latest RBI guidelines, regulated entities (RE) cannot enter into DLG arrangements on the loans covered by the credit guarantee schemes. Currently, zero risk weight is applicable to these loans which are sanctioned under credit guarantee schemes.

ALSO READ: Govt likely to prioritise key technological niches for 6G patents A DLG is a contractual arrangement between the regulated entity and another entity, under which the latter guarantees to compensate the regulated entity for the loss due to default up to a certain percentage of the loan portfolio of the RE. LSPs provide DLGs to non-banking companies for loans covered under credit guarantee schemes to compensate if a loan turns into a bad loan. Post these restrictions, NBFCs will have to bear loss on their own as LSPs cannot provide loss guarantee to these NBFCs, officials said. DLG, in most cases, is fixed at five per cent.