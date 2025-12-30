Centre plans to amend SARFAESI framework to include Special Situation Funds

The objective of the amendment is to expedite the security enforcement process, reduce avoidable delays, and improve the ease of doing business by ensuring quicker recovery of dues under the SARFAESI framework, the source said.

The source said pending cases before debt recovery fora show a substantial backlog involving large amounts of public money. The total number of pending cases stands at 2,48,458, with the total amount involved estimated at Rs 16.13 trillion. Of this, original application cases form the largest share, accounting for 1,80,469 cases involving an amount of Rs 12.08 trillion. Securitisation application cases comprise 67,989 cases, with the amount involved pegged at Rs 4.05 trillion. In addition, there are 6,684 appeal cases, involving an amount of Rs 3.42 trillion. The data underscores the scale of pendency across categories and highlights the sums locked in prolonged recovery and appellate proceedings.