MCA extends annual filings deadline to January 31, 2026, waives late fee

In a relief to professionals and companies struggling to complete their annual filings on time, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) on Tuesday gave a second extension for filing of financial statements and annual returns for another month, till January 31, 2026.

The MCA, in its notification, has also provided relaxation from any additional fees.

The earlier deadline was ending on December 31, 2025, after the MCA had given the first extension in September this year.

Why did the MCA extend the annual filings deadline again?

Version 3 of the MCA portal has been facing technical glitches such as frequent slowdowns and timeouts, according to professionals. The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) had recently flagged various issues with the portal to the MCA. The ICSI told the MCA that even 15 days prior to the statutory due date, the MCA website had not been functioning properly, causing significant inconvenience to stakeholders.

What changed with the MCA portal’s V3 rollout? The latest version of the MCA portal, with 38 new e-Forms, was launched on January 14. In version 2, forms were required to be filled and uploaded on the portal, while in V3, the forms are to be filled online. This was done to enable user convenience, including the ability to save a half-filled form and file it later. The new version also includes a personalised “My Application” feature, which allows one to view all the forms filed by them till date, along with the status of the forms, such as pending for DSC upload, under processing, pay fees, and resubmission, among others.