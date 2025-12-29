Lenders onboarded on RBI's ULI platform rise to 64 from 36 last year

The number of lenders onboarded on the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Unified Lending Interface (ULI) platform — a UPI-like digital public infrastructure for the lending ecosystem — has risen to 64 as of December 12, 2025, from 36 a year ago.

Of these, 41 are banks and 23 are non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), according to the RBI’s Trend and Progress Report released on Monday.

These lenders are using over 136 data services through ULI across 12 loan journeys. The services include authentication and verification, land records data from eight states, satellite services, transliteration, property search, dairy insights, and credit guarantee services.

The RBI said additional data services and sources are being onboarded on the platform to enable more efficient credit assessment and decision-making. The central bank has not disclosed the volume or value of loans disbursed through the platform so far. Last year, however, it had said that ULI facilitated the disbursal of more than 600,000 loans amounting to around ₹27,000 crore. Of this, nearly 160,000 loans worth about ₹14,500 crore were extended to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). According to the RBI, ULI brings together financial service providers and multiple data providers through a standardised, protocol-driven architecture and an open application programming interface (API) framework.