Lenders onboarded on RBI's ULI platform rise to 64 from 36 last year

RBI said 64 lenders, including 41 banks and 23 NBFCs, are now on the Unified Lending Interface, using more than 136 data services to support credit assessment and decision-making

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
The RBI has not disclosed the volume or value of loans disbursed through the platform so far
Subrata Panda Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 8:34 PM IST
The number of lenders onboarded on the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Unified Lending Interface (ULI) platform — a UPI-like digital public infrastructure for the lending ecosystem — has risen to 64 as of December 12, 2025, from 36 a year ago.
 
Of these, 41 are banks and 23 are non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), according to the RBI’s Trend and Progress Report released on Monday.
 
These lenders are using over 136 data services through ULI across 12 loan journeys. The services include authentication and verification, land records data from eight states, satellite services, transliteration, property search, dairy insights, and credit guarantee services.
 
The RBI said additional data services and sources are being onboarded on the platform to enable more efficient credit assessment and decision-making.
 
The central bank has not disclosed the volume or value of loans disbursed through the platform so far.
 
Last year, however, it had said that ULI facilitated the disbursal of more than 600,000 loans amounting to around ₹27,000 crore. Of this, nearly 160,000 loans worth about ₹14,500 crore were extended to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).
 
According to the RBI, ULI brings together financial service providers and multiple data providers through a standardised, protocol-driven architecture and an open application programming interface (API) framework.
 
“Operating on a plug-and-play model, ULI eliminates the need for complex one-to-one integrations between lenders and data providers, enabling lenders to connect to the platform once and access a wide range of data required for efficient credit assessment and decision-making,” the RBI said.
 
It added that through the e-Kisan Credit Card (e-KCC) platform of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard), ULI is also expanding its reach to customers banking with district central co-operative banks (DCCBs), and regional rural banks (RRBs).
First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 7:28 PM IST

