India Inc. looks past banks for credit, turn to bonds and commercial papers

Indian companies seeking loans shifted from banks to corporate bonds and commercial papers in the first quarter of the financial year (Q1 FY26): a period of low interest rates.

At the outset, it may seem that bank credit is preferable due to lower cost of bank credit in such a low interest-rate regime. However, the spread between interest rates and corporate bond yields have shrunk, prompting industry to prefer the latter, said Soumya Kanti Ghosh, group chief economic advisor at State Bank of India.

Credit to India Inc stood at Rs 10.8 trillion in the quarter. As much as Rs 2.4 trillion came from banks and accounted for 22.1 per cent of total incremental credit growth: Down by more than half of the share in FY24.

On the other hand, the share of corporate bonds and primary issuances of commercial paper has significantly increased from previous years. Credit through corporate bond issuances comprised 31.5 per cent of total incremental credit in Q1 FY26, compared to just 18 per cent in FY25. The share of commercial paper issuances increased to 41.9 per cent from 27 per cent. Moreover, incremental bank credit growth in the first four months of FY26 differed in various industry sizes, according to the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India. From April to July in FY26, industries accounted for 4.12 per cent of the total incremental bank credit against 15.72 per cent in FY25.