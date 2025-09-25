Home / Finance / News / RBI study flags poor customer support as fintechs' biggest challenge

RBI study flags poor customer support as fintechs' biggest challenge

An RBI bulletin study highlights customer support and grievance redressal as key challenges for fintechs, with users citing poor service, app glitches and loan processing issues

According to the study, fintech market share has a positive, though diminishing, impact on user experience, underscoring the importance of competition to sustain innovation. (Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty)
Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 7:32 PM IST
Customer support and service remain major challenges across fintech sectors, with common issues including unresponsive support, weak grievance-redressal mechanisms and limited customer care channels, according to a study published in the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) bulletin.
 
“Topic modelling results highlight customer support and service as a major concern across sectors, with issues like unresponsive support, inadequate grievance resolution and limited customer care contact channels. Technical issues and app functionality, including app crashes, login failures and server downtimes, are the most significant for payment tech and banking tech apps. For alternative lending apps, over half of the complaints relate to loan and credit issues, such as processing delays, credit limit concerns and data discrepancies,” the study said.
 
The study also noted that consumer online reviews play a key role in technology adoption by offering near real-time insights into user experiences. While overall emotions are broadly positive, the presence of negative emotions such as anger, fear and sadness underscores areas needing targeted improvement.
 
India is the world’s third-largest and fastest-growing fintech ecosystem and is emerging as a global leader in digital finance. With over 10,000 fintech start-ups, India ranks as the second-largest app market globally, recording 26.4 billion downloads in 2023.
 
In India, finance apps alone accounted for 481 million downloads, led by digital wallet and payment apps (100 million), personal loan apps (93 million) and investment apps (64 million) in Q4 2023 (Statista, 2024). Over the past decade, fintech funding has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21 per cent, driven by global liquidity post-pandemic, with payments and alternative lending dominating fundraising.
 
While Indian fintech apps generally deliver a positive user experience, applications in the payment and lending sectors are more likely to be installed and receive a review per install. The study found that positive emotions — including trust, anticipation and joy — are prevalent across all sectors, indicating favourable sentiment overall.
 
According to the study, fintech market share has a positive, though diminishing, impact on user experience, underscoring the importance of competition to sustain innovation. Data privacy measures and major updates were identified as key drivers of positive reviews, as these enhance functionality and strengthen user engagement.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 7:32 PM IST

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 7:32 PM IST

