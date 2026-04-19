EPFO delays UPI-linked PF withdrawals to May-end amid final testing

Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is set to roll out United Payments Interface (UPI)-linked withdrawals by the end of May as it tests the final leg of its Centralised IT Enabled System (CITES) 2.0 overhaul, according to a senior official aware of the matter.

The rollout, originally planned for March-end, has been delayed as user testing is underway for the sixth and final module.

CITES 2.0 is EPFO’s overhaul of its core IT systems to replace multiple legacy, office-based platforms with a single, centralised system.

It is structured into six modules covering member accounts, employer filings, claims, pensions, finance, and compliance and grievance redressal. Five modules have been completed, while the last, dealing with grievance and compliance, is currently under testing.

The new system will be accompanied by a dedicated EPFO mobile app, distinct from UMANG, which will be linked to users’ bank accounts.

The system was developed by a third-party IT firm, with EPFO overseeing the rollout, the official added.

The transition will involve a full migration of data and software for all EPFO members and employers, requiring a temporary shutdown of services for about two days, likely over a weekend.

“There is one issue, which is that there will be two days of darkness in the system with no transactions possible, but it will have to be done since the entire system is being redeveloped,” said the official.

It would be integrated with UPI platforms such as BHIM, allowing subscribers to transfer PF balances to their bank accounts and withdraw funds more quickly.

Officials previously indicated that users may be able to withdraw up to 75 per cent of their balance through this route.

EPFO’s existing systems have faced persistent issues, including delays in claim settlements, errors in member data, and difficulties in transferring accounts across jobs.

The overhaul is expected to address these gaps, though similar large-scale IT transitions in government systems have seen teething issues in the initial stages.