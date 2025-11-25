Home / Finance / News / BHIM launches full delegation feature for UPI Circle to net more users

BHIM launches full delegation feature for UPI Circle to net more users

The feature will allow primary users to authorise their trusted secondary contacts to make UPI payments from their account, subject to a maximum monthly limit of ₹15,000

Lalitha Nataraj, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO), BHIM
Lalitha Nataraj, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO), BHIM
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 1:19 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) app on Tuesday launched a full delegation feature for UPI Circle, aiming to net new users on the real-time payments rails.
 
The feature will allow primary users to authorise their trusted secondary contacts to make UPI payments from their account, subject to a maximum monthly limit of ₹15,000.
 
“This will bring in a lot of net new user base to UPI. For instance, people like senior citizens are hesitant users. Children, often those in their teens, know how to use UPI, but prefer pocket money. These categories bring you net new users in the ecosystem in a guarded manner,” Lalitha Nataraj, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO), BHIM, told Business Standard.
 
A primary account can delegate UPI payments to up to five secondary users, but each secondary user can be linked to only one primary account for payments. A secondary user may or may not have a bank account.
 
However, they should be registered on the BHIM app with a valid virtual payments address (VPA). 
At present, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has over 450 million registered users. It is run by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).
 
UPI Circle was launched in 2024. It comes with a feature to partially and fully delegate payments. 
Unlike full delegation, partial delegation requires approval from the primary user for every transaction.
 
“We feel that as a result of the full delegation rollout, both full and partial will find their own niche use cases and both of them will grow,” Nataraj added.
 
More apps are set to take full delegation for UPI Circle live in the coming months.
 
“We've also been testing this with other participants because it is in our own interest that others should go live, else the network effects will never come into play. Everybody will go live soon. Over the next few months, you will find more apps coming in,” Nataraj explained.
 
NPCI BHIM Services (NBSL) was incorporated in 2024, as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the NPCI. 
 
How to set up full delegation UPI payment in BHIM?
 
To set up full delegated UPI payments, one needs to go to the BHIM App, head to UPI Circle and invite the person using their contact or UPI ID.
 
Choose full delegation, verify their identity, and set a monthly limit of up to Rs 15,000 along with the validity period. Select your bank account, authorise with your UPI PIN, and once the secondary user accepts and completes a brief cooling period, they can start making payments.
 
For example, a primary user like a parent can authorise payments to their children, up to a set monthly limit, following which their secondary users (children, in this case) can transact using the UPI Circle feature.
 
Business owners can delegate payments to their staff to transact on their behalf.
 
A debit transaction to the primary user’s account from a secondary user, will be recorded as a UPI Circle payment in the person’s banking transaction history.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rate-cut room intact, signals RBI governor Malhotra; bond yields decline

Fiscal, monetary measures to boost pvt investment, growth: RBI bulletin

PSU banks capture 50% of home loan originations, surpassing private rivals

Banks, state firms plan $3.5 bn in bond sales before GDP data, MPC meet

RBI comes back swinging to hit brakes on rupee's slide towards 90

Topics :UPIUPI transactionsBHIMBHIM appNPCI

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story