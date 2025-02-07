Finance ministry may consider rate cut for small savings schemes in FY26

In a bid to boost consumption following the rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the finance ministry may consider bringing down the rates for small savings schemes in the next financial year, government sources indicated.

The central bank on Friday reduced the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 per cent from 6.5 per cent following its first monetary policy review of the year. This policy decision marks the first Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting chaired by new RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra.

Small savings schemes include the Public Provident Fund, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, Monthly Income Account Scheme, Kisan Vikas Patra, National Savings Certificate, Senior Citizen Savings Scheme, five-year recurring deposit, among others. The interest rates on these schemes have remained unchanged for over a year.

The rates for small savings schemes are expected to come up for review in the April–June quarter of the next financial year, sources said. A reduction in the rates of savings schemes is expected to encourage account holders to spend money, fuelling demand and consumption in the economy, and thereby boosting private sector investments. This, experts say, is in line with the consumption push given by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Budget for FY26 through the reduction in tax rates. In a major overhaul of the new tax regime in the Union Budget, the finance minister introduced a zero-income tax slab for taxpayers earning up to Rs 12 lakh annually under the new tax regime.

Relaxing cash management guidelines Official sources also said that the finance ministry may consider relaxing cash management guidelines in March for ministries on a case-by-case basis. The Centre's cash management guidelines stipulate that ministries should not exceed 33 per cent and 15 per cent of their Budget targets in expenditure in the fourth quarter and the last month of a given financial year, respectively. “We are encouraging ministries to undertake most of the expenditure by February itself. If there are specific cases where they have not been able to spend, we can allow expenditure above the 15 per cent limit on a case-by-case basis,” an official source said.