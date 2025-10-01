FIU issues notices to 25 offshore crypto platforms for PMLA non-compliance

The Financial Intelligence Unit-India (FIU-IND) on Wednesday said it has issued notices to 25 offshore Virtual Digital Asset Service Providers (VDA SPs) for operating in India without complying with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

According to the official press statement, the offshore entities served notices include Huione (Cambodia), BC.Game (Curaçao), Paxful (USA), Changelly (Hong Kong), CEX.IO (USA/UK), LBank (British Virgin Islands), YouHodler (Switzerland/St Vincent), BingX (British Virgin Islands), PrimeXBT (Saint Lucia), BTCC (UK), CoinEx (Hong Kong), Remitano (Singapore), Poloniex (USA), BitMex (Seychelles), Bitrue (Singapore), LCX (Liechtenstein), Probit Global (Seychelles), BTSE (Lithuania/British Virgin Islands), HitBTC (Hong Kong), LocalCoinSwap (Hong Kong), AscendEx (Singapore), Phemex (Singapore), ZooMex (Cayman Islands), CoinCola (Hong Kong) and CoinW (Singapore). These platforms were found catering to Indian users without registering with FIU-IND, as required under the anti-money laundering and counter-financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) framework.