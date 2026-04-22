Flexicap funds split on large-cap vs SMID bets amid shifting opportunities

According to fund managers, while allocation shifts signal where opportunities are emerging, the market-cap mix in flexicap schemes is often an outcome of stock-specific choices rather than a top-down call on segments.

“The shift has been a function of where we are finding opportunities. Across sectors where we want to increase exposure — such as IT services, insurance, banking, chemicals, building materials, retail and consumer distribution — we are finding a number of mid- and small-cap companies that are actually sector leaders. As some of the earlier froth in the broader market has come off, these opportunities have become more attractive,” said Harish Krishnan, chief investment officer – equity, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC.