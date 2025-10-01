Home / Finance / News / RBI to issue draft framework easing ECB norms, widens eligibility scope

RBI will release a draft framework to simplify ECB rules with wider borrower and lender eligibility, relaxed limits, eased reporting, and extended IFSC repatriation timeline

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 8:46 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will release a draft of a revised framework for External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs) aimed at simplifying and easing existing regulations, Governor Sanjay Malhotra announced on Wednesday. The proposed framework includes expanding the scope of eligible borrowers and recognised lenders, relaxing borrowing limits and maturity requirements, removing cost restrictions, reviewing end-use norms, and simplifying reporting processes.
 
“With the objective of rationalising and simplifying the regulations governing External Commercial Borrowings, the Reserve Bank of India has undertaken a review of the existing provisions under the Foreign Exchange Management (Borrowing and Lending) Regulations, 2018. Based on the review, a revised framework that expands the base of eligible borrowers and recognised lenders, rationalises borrowing limits, relaxes restrictions on average maturity, removes caps on borrowing costs, reviews end-use restrictions, and simplifies reporting requirements is proposed. The draft framework will be issued shortly,” the RBI said.
 
Separately, the RBI extended the repatriation timeline for accounts maintained with International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) Banking Units in India to three months. The move is expected to encourage exporters to use IFSC accounts and enhance foreign exchange liquidity within the IFSC. The necessary regulatory amendments will be notified soon.
 
In January 2025, the RBI had allowed Indian exporters to open foreign currency accounts with banks outside India for realisation of export proceeds. Funds in such accounts could be used for import payments or were required to be repatriated within one month of receipt.

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaRBIECB rules

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 8:38 PM IST

