Foreign investors net sellers of Indian bonds in Oct; 2nd outflow in 2024

Foreign investors were net sellers of domestic debt in October for the first time since the official inclusion of Indian government bonds in the JP Morgan bond indices, with a net outflow of Rs 4,697 crore. This marked the second instance in the current calendar year where foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net sellers in a month, the first being in April when they offloaded Rs 11,218 crore worth of bonds.

Geopolitical tensions and the lack of immediate indications of domestic rate cuts have prompted investors to reallocate their portfolios to tap into higher-yielding assets, said market participants. Additionally, China’s potential stimulus announcement, expected on Thursday, could prompt further outflows from both bond and equity markets in India as investors seek riskier, high-reward assets, according to market sources.

The upcoming US election is another pivotal factor affecting FPI sentiment. If Republican candidate Donald Trump assumes office, concerns about fiscal deficit management could weigh on the bond market. Currently, US bond yields have shown some volatility, with the yield moving from 4.30 per cent to 4.40 per cent, despite favourable data, such as the recent jobless claims.

However, bond market participants noted that while there has been a short-term FPI outflow from India’s debt market, this trend may not persist. The withdrawals appear more related to portfolio reallocation, with investors seeking value rather than a permanent shift away from India.

“If a Republican candidate like Trump comes, then there is a certain concern regarding the fiscal deficit. So, it is considered not so good for the bond market,” said Shrisha Acharya, vice president - treasury, Anand Rathi Global Finance. “Then China’s stimulus package needs to be seen. If that happens, then even the equity market will start getting corrected. Because even there is a large sell-off in the equity market as well,” he added.

Market participants said that November presents several global events that could shape FPI flows in India’s debt market. The US Federal Reserve's anticipated 25-basis point rate cut may bolster US bond prices, weighing on domestic securities. Additionally, China’s potential stimulus announcement could channel investments into Chinese equities, sparking outflows from other markets, including India, as investors pursue value in riskier, high-reward assets.

“We have events lined up like the US Federal Reserve meeting and the US elections,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank. “Our market is relatively stable when we look at the US treasury yield because there are a lot of positives like demand-supply favour and bond inclusion,” he added.