Forex reserves adequate to cushion against external shocks, says RBI

India's foreign exchange reserves are adequate to cushion against external shocks, the Reserve Bank of India said in its monthly report, adding that proactive measures will be needed to limit spillovers from ongoing global volatility.

The Indian rupee has fallen close to 4% since the start of the year, dropping to a record low of 93.98 against the U.S. dollar on Monday. The central bank has sold dollars heavily from its forex reserves to limit the depreciation.

Foreign exchange reserves fell to a two-month low of $709.76 billion as of March 13, the latest data shows.

India's foreign exchange reserves provide cover for 11.2 months of goods imports and around 95% of the country's external debt outstanding, the RBI said in its report.