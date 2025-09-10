Home / Finance / News / From exporters to bond traders, RBI facing increasing calls to step in

From exporters to bond traders, RBI facing increasing calls to step in

It's a familiar pattern: when local or global forces threaten market equilibrium, the Reserve Bank of India is typically expected to step in

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
With the bond market under strain, attention is also turning to the rupee. (Photo: PTI)
Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 9:58 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Subhadip Sircar
 
From exporters battered by punitive US tariffs to bank treasuries unnerved by bond vigilantes, India’s central bank is facing increasing calls to intervene to help stem losses.
 
It’s a familiar pattern: when local or global forces threaten market equilibrium, the Reserve Bank of India is typically expected to step in. Earlier this year, the RBI snapped up bonds aggressively to shore up credit growth. Yet in recent weeks, no tangible steps have been announced, even as sovereign bond yields spiked to a five-month high in late August. 
 
“It’s hard to know whether the authorities should come in to stabilise the market or not, as the threshold for pain is different under each Governor,” said Nathan Sribalasundaram, a rates strategist at Nomura Holdings Inc. “This Governor has taken a more relaxed approach, especially with regard to FX.”  
 
A spokesperson for the Reserve Bank of India did not respond to an email request for comment.
 
President Donald Trump’s 50 per cent levy on Indian exports has stoked concerns over trade competitiveness, job losses, and economic growth. The tariff could cut India’s gross domestic product by 0.5 per cent to 0.6 per cent this year, Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran warned on Monday.
 
The government has already cut consumption taxes, sacrificing ₹48,000 crore ($5.4 billion) in revenue, and is preparing a package for exporters. But these steps have fueled worries about the strain on public finances amid slowing tax collections.
 
Benchmark yields surged to a five-month high of 6.66 per cent late August before easing slightly, as banks urged the RBI to reduce the supply of long-dated bonds amid waning demand from insurers and pension funds. 
 
Weaker Rupee 
With the bond market under strain, attention is also turning to the rupee.
 
For now, allowing the rupee to weaken can help exporters offset tariff losses — a strategy China has used before. The Indian currency has fallen about 3 per cent versus the dollar this year in Asia’s worst performance. By some measure, it is now fairly valued or slightly undervalued as per a gauge of competitiveness against peers, according to IDFC First Bank Ltd. 
 
“Exchange depreciation is the only tool in the near term to deal with high bilateral tariffs,” said Gaura Sen Gupta, chief economist at the lender.
 
Meanwhile, exporters have asked the central bank to allow them to convert US proceeds at more favorable exchange rates, Bloomberg News reported last week. 
 
Still, not everyone sees scope for intervention. “With price pressures likely to re-emerge, any overt support to the bond market risks being interpreted as a policy misstep,” said Rajeev De Mello, global macro portfolio manager at Gama Asset Management SA. 
 
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman underscored the challenge Friday evening, saying that high yields are not “affordable” at a time of low interest rates. 
 
According to Nomura Holdings, the RBI’s options include intervening via secondary-market purchases or rejecting bids at weekly bond auctions. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India hoped for 'big' GST reform, received only a revised rate card

UK PM Starmer to attend Global Fintech Fest 2025 alongside PM Modi

Premium

FPIs net sellers of G-secs under FAR in FY26, inflows return in Q2

Madras HC sets aside EPFO circular, clears path for higher pension claims

Premium

Six states raise ₹14,900 cr in bond auction; Nagaland rejects bids

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaRBITrump tariffsIndian exportsBond traders

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 9:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story