Banks urge RBI to extend G-Sec issuances into March amid heavy supply

Amid hardening bond yields driven by weaker institutional demand and other factors, commercial banks have requested the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to extend central government bond issuances into March of the current financial year, rather than concluding them in February. This is expected to ease weekly heavy issuance pressure.

The central bank held a series of discussions with bond market participants last week, ahead of finalising the borrowing calendar for the second half of the financial year.

They have urged the RBI to conduct all state government securities auctions using the uniform pricing method. Currently, weekly auctions of state