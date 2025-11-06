Home / Finance / News / Global value chain faces disruption, reforms driving growth: FM Sitharaman

Global value chain faces disruption, reforms driving growth: FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlights global challenges, stresses infrastructure push, reform measures, and technology-led growth to boost investment and productivity

Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: X/@nsitharaman)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman cites strong reforms, tech-led growth, and infrastructure push as India navigates global disruptions and builds resilience through sustained investments. (Photo: X/@nsitharaman)
Vijay Prasad Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 4:20 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said the global value chain is going through a “disruptive phase” amid growing global headwinds, adding that global institutions are also “fading,” making the external environment more challenging.
 
Highlighting the government’s focus on infrastructure, Sitharaman said, “Infrastructure creation is the government's main focus; capex increased significantly over the years.” She underlined that sustained capital investment has been a key driver of economic momentum.
 
How are reforms helping India’s growth story?
 
Speaking at an event organised by the State Bank of India (SBI), the Finance Minister pointed out that the government has “taken countless path-breaking reform measures to improve ease of doing business since 2014,” stressing that policy consistency and transparency have encouraged investment. 
Sitharaman said the government has saved over ₹4 trillion through direct benefit transfers (DBT). “250 million people have been pulled out of multi-dimensional poverty in the last decade,” she said.
 
What role does technology play in India’s economic transformation?
 
Emphasising the role of digital infrastructure, the minister said, “Govt emphasises technology-led growth; cost of data declined to ₹10/GB from ₹300/GB in 2014.” She credited the fall in data costs for enabling widespread digital access and innovation.
 
Banking and GST reforms to spur credit and demand
 
On the banking front, Sitharaman said, “India needs a lot of big and world-class banks; work has commenced in this regard.” She urged the banking sector to support growth by expanding credit availability.
 
“Banks must deepen and widen credit flow to productive sectors to promote growth,” she said, adding that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate cuts will spur demand and investment.
 
“GST rate cut-driven demand to unleash virtuous investment cycle, speed up growth,” she stated.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI flags concern over elevated bond yields; OMO unlikely in November

RBI likely to meet banks and dealers on Tuesday amid liquidity strain

Rupee may appreciate 1-2% if US tariff outcome is favourable: Goldman Sachs

RBI's forward book expands after six months as it mounts rupee defence

Premium

Lending slowdown: Bank loans contract after 3 months, shows RBI data

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanInfrastructure investmentGST rate cutIndia economyBS Web ReportsBanking sector

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story