Gold most stable asset during geopolitical tensions, says RBI staff study

Gold has emerged as the most stable asset during episodes of acute geopolitical stress, while crude oil has been the most sensitive to regional conflicts and sanctions, with silver and US Treasury securities showing more moderate reactions, according to a report in the Reserve Bank of India’s monthly bulletin.

Who authored the report and what caveat did the RBI bulletin note?

The report has been authored by RBI staffers with the guidance of Deputy Governor Poonam Gupta. The views in the report are those of the authors and not of the RBI, it said.

What did the study find about gold, crude oil and silver during geopolitical shocks?

“The findings show that crude oil is most sensitive to geopolitical shocks, consistent with its exposure to supply disruptions and regional conflicts. In contrast, gold remains the most stable, reaffirming its traditional role as a safe-haven asset. Silver lies in between; more volatile than gold due to industrial demand exposure, but less sensitive than oil,” the report said, adding that the rally in 2022-25 reflected investors’ response to systemic uncertainty and global tensions. “Gold’s reputation as a hedge against inflation and a store of value makes it attractive to central banks and institutional investors,” the paper noted. Why have gold prices remained elevated through 2025?

Gold prices have remained high through 2025 as investors sought safe-haven assets amid geopolitical tensions and expectations of lower global interest rates. Central banks across emerging markets, including India, have been diversifying foreign exchange reserves by increasing gold holdings. What does the latest forex reserves data show? Data showed that India’s foreign exchange reserves rose by $1.689 billion to $688.949 billion in the week ended December 12. In the previous reporting week, the reserves had increased by $1.033 billion to $687.26 billion. During the week, foreign currency assets (FCAs), the largest component of the reserves, rose by $906 million to $557.787 billion. FCAs, expressed in dollar terms, include the impact of appreciation or depreciation of non-US currencies such as the euro, pound and yen held in the reserves. The value of gold reserves also increased, rising by $758 million to $107.741 billion.

How did the model-based analysis rank assets by sensitivity to geopolitical risk? According to the study, which tested neural network models in forecasting volatility of major asset classes to geopolitical shocks, crude oil emerged as the most sensitive to geopolitical shocks. Its price volatility rises sharply with increased geopolitical risk (GPR), reflecting exposure to supply disruptions, regional conflicts and sanctions. Gold showed minimal sensitivity, the study said, with investors often shifting to it during global uncertainty, which stabilises volatility across risk regimes and supports its use in hedging strategies during crises. Silver exhibited intermediate sensitivity, with volatility responding to investor sentiment and geopolitical effects on industrial demand, placing it between gold and crude oil.