Govt faces leadership gaps across key financial regulatory bodies

The government will soon need to start a headhunting exercise to fill top positions across key financial regulatory bodies, including those overseeing pensions, insurance, banking, and financial reporting, as several of these roles are currently vacant or will soon become available.

For the chairperson post of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), the Department of Financial Services (DFS) in the Ministry of Finance will be accepting applications till April 6, 2025, and will start the selection process thereafter. The term of its last chairperson, Debashish Panda, ended on March 13, 2025.

“The applicant should have a minimum of two years of residual service as on the date of vacancy, i.e. 14.03.2025. The applicant’s age should not exceed 63 years on the said date,” the DFS said in its notification inviting applications.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs had extended the date for applying for the position of chairperson of the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) till March 21 from the earlier date of March XX. The ministry is in the process of finalising a list of candidates for the key post at the regulator overseeing financial reporting and auditing standards in the country. The term of its current chairperson, Ajay Bhushan Pandey, will be over at the end of March. The NFRA chairperson’s term is for three years or till the person attains 65 years of age, whichever is earlier. Any person applying for the post of chairperson or member of the authority must not be associated with any audit or consultancy firms during appointment and for two years after the end of their term, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs stipulates.

The Ministry of Finance will also have to begin the process to select the chairperson of the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), which will fall vacant around May–June with the current chairperson, Deepak Mohanty, set to retire upon turning 65. The last date for submitting applications for the post to the DFS ended on December 31, 2024. Under the PFRDA Act, 2013, a PFRDA chairperson shall hold office for five years from the date of appointment and will be eligible for reappointment. No chairperson shall hold office after attaining the age of 65 years, according to the Act.