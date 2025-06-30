Gross GST collections double in 5 years to record Rs 22.08 trillion in FY25

Gross GST collections doubled in five years to reach an all-time high of Rs 22.08 trillion in the 2024-25 fiscal year, from Rs 11.37 trillion in FY21, government data showed on Monday.

"Since its rollout, the goods and services tax has shown strong growth in revenue collection and tax base expansion. It has steadily strengthened India's fiscal position and made indirect taxation more efficient and transparent," a government statement on eight years of GST said. In 2024-25, GST recorded its highest-ever gross collections of Rs 22.08 trillion, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 9.4 per cent. In 2023-24 and 2022-23, GST collections were Rs 20.18 trillion and Rs 18.08 trillion in 2022-23. In 2021-22, total gross GST collections were Rs 11.37 trillion, and the average monthly collection was Rs 95,000 crore. The gross goods and services tax (GST) collections touched its highest-ever level of Rs 22.08 trillion in 2024-25, registering a 9.4 per cent growth over the previous fiscal year. The average monthly collection stood at Rs 1.84 trillion in FY25, up from Rs 1.68 trillion in FY24 and Rs 1.51 trillion in FY22. In eight years, the number of registered taxpayers under GST has risen from 65 lakh in 2017 to over 1.51 crore.