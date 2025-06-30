Home / Finance / News / Gross GST collections double in 5 years to record Rs 22.08 trillion in FY25

Gross GST collections double in 5 years to record Rs 22.08 trillion in FY25

The average monthly collection stood at Rs 1.84 trillion in FY25, up from Rs 1.68 trillion in FY24 and Rs 1.51 trillion in FY22

Goods and Services Tax, GST
GST, which was launched on July 1, 2017, completes eight years on Monday. | File Photo
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 5:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Gross GST collections doubled in five years to reach an all-time high of Rs 22.08 trillion in the 2024-25 fiscal year, from Rs 11.37 trillion in FY21, government data showed on Monday.

The gross goods and services tax (GST) collections touched its highest-ever level of Rs 22.08 trillion in 2024-25, registering a 9.4 per cent growth over the previous fiscal year.

The average monthly collection stood at Rs 1.84 trillion in FY25, up from Rs 1.68 trillion in FY24 and Rs 1.51 trillion in FY22.

In eight years, the number of registered taxpayers under GST has risen from 65 lakh in 2017 to over 1.51 crore. 

"Since its rollout, the goods and services tax has shown strong growth in revenue collection and tax base expansion. It has steadily strengthened India's fiscal position and made indirect taxation more efficient and transparent," a government statement on eight years of GST said.

In 2024-25, GST recorded its highest-ever gross collections of Rs 22.08 trillion, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 9.4 per cent. In 2023-24 and 2022-23, GST collections were Rs 20.18 trillion and Rs 18.08 trillion in 2022-23. In 2021-22, total gross GST collections were Rs 11.37 trillion, and the average monthly collection was Rs 95,000 crore.

GST, which was launched on July 1, 2017, completes eight years on Monday.

GST subsumed about 17 local taxes and 13 cesses into a five-tier structure, simplifying the tax regime. Monthly GST collection had touched a record high of Rs 2.37 trillion in April 2025. In May 2025, it was at Rs 2.01 trillion. The numbers for June will be released on Tuesday.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

FinMin pushes PSBs to expand branches amid private sector competition

FM Sitharaman to embark on six-day visit to Spain, Portugal and Brazil

Global lenders may push back on RBI's offshore swap reporting plan

Front-loaded, then flat: JPMorgan Index fails to sustain FAR bond inflows

Premium

Breaking up bad assets: Can IBBI's part-resolution rewire insolvency rules?

Topics :Goods and Services TaxIndirect Tax

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story