BHIM targets 5% share to break into top five, challenge UPI duopoly

In a concentrated market where two players account for nearly 80 per cent of the transaction volume on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), the National Payments Corporation of India’s (NPCI’s) application (app), BHIM (Bharat Interface for Money), is being positioned as a sovereign alternative to private players. The aim is to bring BHIM among the top five UPI apps, with a market share of around 5 per cent over the next three years, sources aware of the development said.