RBI intervenes aggressively as rupee rebounds after hitting record lows

The Indian central bank intervened aggressively on Wednesday to boost a struggling rupee after the currency hit record lows for four consecutive trading sessions, dragged down by portfolio outflows and an ongoing US-India trade stalemate.

The rupee rallied 0.7% to 90.25 in early trading after opening a tad lower on the day at 91.07.

State-run banks were spotted offering dollars aggressively, most likely on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India, three traders told Reuters.