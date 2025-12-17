Home / Finance / News / RBI intervenes aggressively as rupee rebounds after hitting record lows

RBI intervenes aggressively as rupee rebounds after hitting record lows

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
Reuters MUMBAI, Dec 17
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 4:58 PM IST
The Indian central bank intervened aggressively on Wednesday to boost a struggling rupee after the currency hit record lows for four consecutive trading sessions, dragged down by portfolio outflows and an ongoing US-India trade stalemate.

The rupee rallied 0.7% to 90.25 in early trading after opening a tad lower on the day at 91.07.

State-run banks were spotted offering dollars aggressively, most likely on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India, three traders told Reuters.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Finance NewsRBIRupee

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

