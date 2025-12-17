Home / Finance / News / Centre projects ₹47,000 cr net revenue loss from GST rate rationalisation

Centre projects ₹47,000 cr net revenue loss from GST rate rationalisation

The Centre projected a net revenue loss of about ₹47,000 crore due to GST rate rationalisation, even as higher taxation on select goods was expected to partly offset the impact

CGST Act set to see key amendments in Budget session
Finance Ministry said GST rate rationalisation may cost Centre ₹47,000 crore. (File photo used for representative purposes)
Akshita Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 2:11 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The Centre has projected a net negative revenue impact of around ₹47,000 crore from the ongoing Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate rationalisation exercise, the Finance Ministry informed the Lok Sabha on Monday.
 
Replying to questions in Parliament, the ministry clarified that while the broader rationalisation was expected to lead to a gross revenue implication of about ₹93,300 crore, the shift of certain items from the 28 per cent slab to a higher 40 per cent tax bracket was estimated to generate additional revenue of nearly ₹45,570 crore.
 
“Based on consumption patterns and the entire value chain for the period 2023–24, items moved from the 28 per cent to the 40 per cent tax bracket are projected to account for additional revenue of approximately ₹45,570 crore,” the ministry said.
 
It added that, taken together, these figures would result in a net negative impact of about ₹47,700 crore. However, the ministry cautioned that these projections were not definitive.
 
“Tax collection is not static and there is buoyancy. Moreover, lower rates are likely to lead to improved compliance and fewer disputes,” it said.
 
GST rate rationalisation refers to the ongoing process of reviewing and simplifying the existing tax slab structure under the GST regime.
 
The ministry also said that there was no proposal at present to constitute a group of ministers under the GST Council to specifically address initial revenue losses faced by states due to the rate rationalisation measures.
 

Kerala had flagged higher revenue impact

 
Responding to concerns raised about the impact on states, the Finance Ministry referred to discussions during the 56th meeting of the GST Council, where Kerala flagged the possibility of higher revenue losses.
 
According to the ministry, the Kerala Finance Minister had observed that the state’s consumption pattern was such that a large share of commonly used items attracted higher GST rates, which could result in relatively greater revenue loss for the state following rationalisation.
 
“It was further stated that the State of Kerala had undertaken its own estimates of the potential revenue loss arising on account of GST rate rationalisation by focusing on four sectors - automobiles, insurance, cement and electronics,” the ministry said.
 
Based on these estimates, the state projected an annual revenue loss of around ₹2,500 crore from these sectors alone.
 
“As per the state’s assessment, the total annual revenue loss for Kerala is likely to exceed ₹8,000 crore,” the ministry said.
 
The Centre clarified that the overall impact of GST rate rationalisation would need to be assessed over time, factoring in changes in consumption behaviour, compliance levels and revenue buoyancy.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trump tariffs, trade talks stalemate keep Indian rupee under strain

RBI Guv Malhotra signals rates to stay low for 'long period': Report

Rupee slide puts spotlight on limits to India's currency defence

Rupee slips past 91 against dollar amid FPI outflows, riskoff trade

Exit regulation amendments: PFRDA allows loans against pension savings

Topics :Goods and Services TaxFinance MinistryGSTBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 2:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story