Home / Finance / News / HDFC Bank raises $500 mn from IFC to extend microloans to women borrowers

HDFC Bank raises $500 mn from IFC to extend microloans to women borrowers

Over the last 20 years, IFC (International Finance Corporation) has made 650 microfinance investments totalling $6.2 billion, the statement said

HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank's group head for Treasury, Arup Rakshit, said this is a longer duration credit facility which has been availed by the lender. | Image credits: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 4:54 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

HDFC Bank on Friday said it has raised $500 million from IFC for onlending to underserved women borrowers.

The country's largest private sector lender will extend finance for income generation, fostering financial inclusion and socio-economic growth, as per an official statement.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

It will extend the microloans to self-help groups and joint liability groups of women enrolled under the Sustainable Livelihoods Initiative (SLI) of the lender.

HDFC Bank's group head for Treasury, Arup Rakshit, said this is a longer duration credit facility which has been availed by the lender, and it will help in boosting the bank's efforts in empowering women.

The statement said even though the non-banks have a deeper reach and serve two-thirds of the microfinance market, banks' extensive reach and lower funding costs can be leveraged to extend microloans to women. "Access to financial services is key to empowering women and strengthening the economy," IFC's regional director for South Asia Imad Fakhoury said.

Over the last 20 years, IFC (International Finance Corporation) has made 650 microfinance investments totalling $6.2 billion, the statement said.

Also Read

IFC purchases Rs 1,250 crore worth sustainability-linked Grasim NCDs

Investment strategy alert: HDFC Bank Q4 performance and future outlook

HDFC Bank Q3 preview: In a steady quarter, analysts expect NIM to expand

Credila stake sale, healthy deposits to aid HDFC Bank Q4 earnings: Analysts

IND W vs AUS W 1st T20I Playing 11, live match time, live streaming details

Bond traders hanker for short-term borrowing cuts as buybacks fail

Finance Ministry asks SBI to form committee to tackle co-lending issues

Credit offtake stays robust at nearly 16% in May, shows RBI data

LIC Housing Finance aims for 13% growth in loan book for FY25: MD & CEO

PSB loan growth lags industry; cautious approach to protect margins

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :HDFC BankIFCfinance sector

First Published: May 17 2024 | 4:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story