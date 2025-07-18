Friday, July 18, 2025 | 04:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tech salaries: Python freshers get ₹11.5 LPA, backend leaders earn ₹49 LPA

Tech salaries: Python freshers get ₹11.5 LPA, backend leaders earn ₹49 LPA

Those with 6+ years of experience see sharp salary jumps, with React.js professionals earning up to ₹36.34 LPA

Freshers with Python skills now earn up to ₹11.5 lakh per annum, among the highest entry-level salaries in product tech

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 4:08 PM IST

Salaries in India's tech sectors are no longer rising uniformly across the board. According to the Instahyre Product-Tech PayCheck 2025 report, pay hikes are being driven by skill depth and domain expertise—particularly in backend engineering and DevOps—while early-career frontend and mobile roles are seeing stagnation or even decline. 
 
At the same time, Tier-2 cities like Indore, Jaipur, and Chandigarh are emerging as serious talent pools, with nearly 35–40% of skilled candidates in key roles now based outside the metros.
 
Based on 54,000+ candidate profiles and 14,000 recruiter conversations, the report shows backend engineers continue to top the tech pay ladder.
 
 
Backend Roles Dominate Salary Growth
Freshers with Python skills now earn up to ₹11.5 lakh per annum, among the highest entry-level salaries in product tech.

Seasoned backend professionals (10+ years) command up to ₹49.4 LPA, especially with expertise in system architecture and scalable infrastructure.
 
Java and Node.js developers also show steady pay growth, driven by backend-heavy product ecosystems.
 
Frontend, Mobile Roles See Flat or Falling Early-Career Pay
Entry-level React.js and JavaScript developers have seen a drop of up to ₹1.5 LPA, due to an oversupply of talent.
 
Salaries rebound only beyond 6 years of experience, with senior frontend developers earning up to ₹36.3 LPA.
 
Mobile developers—especially Android-focused juniors—have taken a ₹3 LPA pay cut, though iOS and React Native talent is catching up, reflecting the evolution of mobile ecosystems.
 
DevOps, Cloud Skills Drive Big Paychecks
DevOps remains one of the hottest functions in 2025:
 
Kubernetes engineers start around ₹6.2 LPA.
 
AWS-focused team leads can earn up to ₹35.9 LPA, thanks to the growing reliance on secure and scalable cloud infrastructure.
 
Tier-2 Cities Step Into the Spotlight
While Bengaluru continues to lead in overall tech hiring—particularly in backend (40%), DevOps (30%), and data science (29%)—a geographic shift is underway:
 
42% of backend engineers and 37% of frontend and mobile app developers are now based outside the top 5 metros.
 
Tier-2 and RoI (Rest of India) cities are becoming cost-effective talent hubs, offering broader access and flexibility to recruiters.
 
Flat Early-Career Pay, Higher Stakes for Specialization
The report confirms a plateau in early-career compensation, especially for generalist roles.
 
Only high-demand niche skills (e.g., full-stack expertise, cybersecurity, or AI/ML) now enable fresher salaries to grow faster.
 
Companies are rewarding depth over breadth, with growing preference for engineers who can deliver high-impact features, not just code volume.
 
Gender Gaps Persist, But Some Roles Show Promise
 
Gender diversity remains a significant concern in India’s tech hiring landscape. The report reveals that backend and network roles continue to be heavily male-dominated, with an 85:15 male-to-female ratio. DevOps, cybersecurity, and database roles show similar disparities.
 
However, functions such as testing and quality assurance, data science, and certain frontend roles demonstrate relatively better inclusion, with a 70:30 male-female ratio in some pockets. Despite the industry’s stated focus on DEI (Diversity, Equity & Inclusion), companies are now prioritizing deep tech capability and specialization over diversity quotas in high-demand tech roles like AI, cloud, and data engineering.
 
Top Skills for 2025: Java, Python, AWS, and Android
 
The report identifies Java, Python, and Node.js as the most preferred backend skills. Java remains a staple, showing fivefold salary growth from entry-level to senior roles. In the data science arena, Python leads with 25% candidate preference, followed by Java and machine learning.
 
For DevOps, AWS and Jenkins dominate in terms of compensation and popularity. Monitoring and CI/CD skills are seeing high adoption, with cost-optimization becoming a key hiring criterion.
 
Mobile development continues to favor Android, though iOS and React Native are slowly gaining ground. Android holds 52% candidate preference, but the share has dropped slightly, indicating diversification in the mobile development stack.
 
Testing and QA roles see Selenium as the preferred specialization, while in networks, CCNA and network security command the most attention. In IT security, information security and app security are ahead of cloud security, though the latter still holds strategic importance in multi-cloud deployments.
 
Where the Talent Lives: Hottest Locations by Function
 
Bangalore accounts for the highest share of experienced tech professionals across backend, DevOps, and data science. Hyderabad is a close second for backend and cybersecurity, while Pune is making inroads in testing, QA, and database management.
 
RoI dominates early-career talent distribution in nearly every function. For example:
 
42% of backend talent is based in RoI.
 
37% of frontend and mobile app talent is in RoI.
 
35% of data science, IT security, and network professionals are also located outside the top metros.
 
As Sarbojit Mallick, Co-founder of Instahyre, noted, “The future of hiring lies in identifying deep tech talent early, investing in skill development, and being agile in workforce planning. Those who upskill and adapt will lead the pack.”
     

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 4:08 PM IST

