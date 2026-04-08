India's banking system resilient, safe, strong: RBI Governor Malhotra

Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Wednesday assured all stakeholders that India’s banking system is resilient, safe and strong. He added that central bank regulations relating to conduct, governance and prudence, along with its supervisory framework, help keep the banking system healthy and robust. Sanjay Malhotra on Wednesday assured all stakeholders that India’s banking system is resilient, safe and strong. He added that central bank regulations relating to conduct, governance and prudence, along with its supervisory framework, help keep the banking system healthy and robust.

Malhotra’s comments come in the wake of several instances of fixed deposit-related frauds involving a few private sector banks, including IDFC First Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and AU Small Finance Bank.

His remarks also gain significance in the context of the HDFC Bank episode, where former part-time chairman Atanu Chakraborty resigned abruptly, citing certain developments at the bank that were incongruent with his values and ethics. This has triggered commentary on alleged governance issues at the bank, although the Reserve Bank of India has categorically denied any such concerns, stating that there are “no material concerns” on record regarding HDFC Bank’s conduct or governance.

The episodes that have come to light are bank-specific and are more in the nature of criminal incidents, Malhotra said at the post-monetary policy press meet. “While we have to be vigilant, the law enforcement authorities will also take care of these (incidents),” Malhotra said. “These are entity-specific developments, and they do not pose any systemic risk at this point in time. As they play out, we deal with them on a bilateral basis. The banking system as a whole remains resilient, and we continue to focus on conduct-related and governance-related matters. Banks are by and large run on professional lines. Any material supervisory concerns, as and when they arise, are dealt with on an event-specific basis,” said Deputy Governor Swaminathan, adding that if any regulatory tweak is required at a system level, the RBI is not averse to taking such measures but at this point there is no event which warrants a macro-prudential measure or a regulatory tweak.

IDFC First Bank disclosed that it had detected a Rs 590 crore fraud at one of its branches in Chandigarh, pertaining to accounts related to the Haryana government. The issue came to light after a government department sought to close its account with the bank and transfer the funds to another lender. However, the amount mentioned by the department did not match the balance in the account. The bank has paid nearly Rs 650 crore to the relevant departments of the Haryana government and is working with the state authorities and law enforcement agencies to pursue action against the perpetrators of the fraud and recover the dues. In late February,disclosed that it had detected a Rs 590 crore fraud at one of its branches in Chandigarh, pertaining to accounts related to the Haryana government. The issue came to light after a government department sought to close its account with the bank and transfer the funds to another lender. However, the amount mentioned by the department did not match the balance in the account. The bank has paid nearly Rs 650 crore to the relevant departments of the Haryana government and is working with the state authorities and law enforcement agencies to pursue action against the perpetrators of the fraud and recover the dues.

AU Small Finance Bank also faced a similar situation pertaining to fixed deposits with the Haryana government. Later in March, Kotak Mahindra Bank said it had filed a formal complaint with the Panchkula Police after an alleged fraud involving fixed deposits belonging to the Panchkula Municipal Corporation came to light, with the lender stating that it is undertaking a reconciliation of the deposits and linked accounts. The bank, however, has not quantified the amount yet. RBI highlighted that while there is no immediate stress, there could be pockets where stress may emerge due to supply chain disruption. Separately, thehighlighted that while there is no immediate stress, there could be pockets where stress may emerge due to supply chain disruption.