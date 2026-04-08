RBI to introduce new framework for NBFC classification, says guv Malhotra

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to introduce a new framework for categorisation of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) into upper, middle and lower layers, Governor Sanjay Malhotra said at the post-monetary policy press conference.

“We are coming up with a new framework for the NBFCs very soon. New framework for categorisation of NBFCs into upper, middle, lower,” said Malhotra.

Currently, NBFCs are classified under a scale-based regulation (SBR) framework, introduced in October 2021, which groups entities into four layers — base, middle, upper and top — based on their size, systemic importance and risk profile.

Under this framework, the RBI also periodically identifies NBFCs that fall into the upper layer (NBFC-UL) based on asset size and a scoring methodology. For 2024-25, the list includes large players such as Bajaj Finance, Shriram Finance, Tata Capital, Aditya Birla Finance and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, among others.