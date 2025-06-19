India reaches 15th spot in top FDI destinations in 2024: UNCTAD report

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into India remained at $28 billion in 2024 amid a 11 per cent decline in global flows, a report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said on Thursday. According to the report, India climbed up a place to reach the 15th spot while retaining its position in the top five for both kinds of FDI: greenfield projects and international project finance deals. In 2023, FDI inflows into India plummeted 43 per cent in 2023 to $28 billion. China also slipped to fourth spot in 2024 from being the second-largest FDI destination last year with flows dropping to $116 billion from $163 billion.

“Too many economies are being left behind not for the lack of potential but because the system still sends capital where it’s easiest, not where it is needed,” said Rebeca Grynspan , UN trade and development secretary-general. According to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) data, FDI equity inflows stood at $50 billion during the 2024-25 (FY25), up 13 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). ALSO READ: Petroleum product export earnings fell 13.4% to $3.3 bn in May: PPAC “The net FDI flows into India, excluding repatriation, was around $29 billion in FY25, according to RBI data. UNCTAD is using the same methodology used by the RBI, while referring to net FDI inflows to India, but it does on a calendar year basis,” said Biswajit Dhar, distinguished professor, Council for Social Development.

UNCTAD reports international investment trends based on FDI statistics– stocks and flows, inward and outward as well as cross-border mergers and acquisitions, greenfield projects, and International project-finance deals. The data on the three types of projects are treated separately. Noting the expansion of operations by major technology firms -- in both developed and emerging markets-- the report highlighted Microsoft’s $3 billion investment to enhance its Cloud and AI infrastructure in India. UNCTAD also said that while project numbers increased in most regions, only a few countries saw a significant rise in the value of new project announcements. “India stood out with projected capital expenditures up by more than a quarter to $110 billion, almost a third of the total in Asia,” the report said.