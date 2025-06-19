RBI's new rule on gold-backed loan will lead to biz model adjustment: S&P

The RBI's new rules on lending against gold will lead to business model adjustment, and operational agility, service excellence will remain the key differentiator between lenders, S&P Global Ratings said on Thursday.

Earlier this month, the RBI raised the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio for lending against gold to 85 per cent for borrowings under ₹2.5 lakh from the present 75 per cent.

The LTV ratio has been fixed at 80 per cent for loan amounts between ₹2.5–5 lakh and 75 per cent for loans above ₹5 lakh. Lenders have time until April 1, 2026, to prepare for the changes.