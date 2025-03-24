Monday, March 24, 2025 | 02:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India's spot oil demand dips as Russian supply nears normal levels

India's spot oil demand dips as Russian supply nears normal levels

Most of the cargoes were booked at a discount of less than $3 a barrel to benchmarks, the people said

Reliance, Storage tank

Storage tanks at a Reliance industries Ltd. refinery in India | Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 2:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Rakesh Sharma 
  Indian refiners are likely to issue fewer tenders for spot crude in the coming months as volumes from top supplier Russia return to near normal levels, highlighting the trade’s success in working around US sanctions. 
The Asian nation’s state-owned processors are on track to secure more than three dozen cargoes that will load next month, according to people familiar with the matter. Combined with deliveries for private refiners Reliance Industries Ltd. and Nayara Energy Ltd., there may be more than 60 shipments of discounted Russian crude in April, or almost 52 million barrels, the people said, declining to be identified as the transactions aren’t public.  
 
 
Flows between the nations had slipped in recent months as a transition period for tighter US sanctions on shipments from Russia came to an end, forcing the state-owned refiners to issue a slew of spot tenders that saw them buy more expensive oil from alternative producers. Traders have now lined up enough “clean” Russian cargoes — meaning shipments untouched by any US-sanctioned entity — for April to help the companies meet most of their spot demand and ease concerns over future supplies, the people said. 

Also Read

OpenAI's logo

OpenAI, Meta in talks with Reliance for AI partnerships in India: Report

green hydrogen business

Green hydrogen: RIL buys land, Adani Energy wins transmission order

Reliance Industries, RIL

DP World, Reliance Industries join hands for innovative rail solution

RIL, Reliance, Reliance Industries

Reliance acquires Nauyaan Tradings, eyes majority stake in shipyard arm

Reliance

Reliance exported Rs 6,850 cr worth of fuel from Russian oil to US: Report

 
Most of the cargoes were booked at a discount of less than $3 a barrel to benchmarks, the people said. Discounts had collapsed to as little as $1 a barrel earlier this year, as sanctions pushed freight rates higher for Russia shipments.
 
Russia’s monthly crude exports to India have fallen to 1.6 million barrels a day this year, down from an average of 1.8 million in 2024, according to data from Kpler. 
 
The move comes amid buyers’ broader optimism over supplies from Russia. European officials last week said the Trump administration has pared back its engagement with efforts to enforce sanctions as the US pushes for an end to the war in Ukraine.  

More From This Section

PMI, PMI INDIA

Softer increase in services sector activity slows flash PMI in March

Premiumchart

Andhra Pradesh bags nearly Rs 4 trillion green investments in 8 months

PremiumUS-India trade relations, US tariff reduction demands, non-tariff barriers, regulatory hurdles, US exports to India, US Chamber of Commerce, Coalition of Services Industries, Harley Davidson trade stance, USTR trade review, reciprocal tariffs April 2

US firms join Donald Trump's tariff salvo on India, appeal to USTR

India china

India imposes anti-dumping duty on 5 Chinese goods including aluminium foil

Maharashtra

Maharashtra budget to boost real estate with infra focus: CREDAI-MCHI

Topics : Reliance Industries Indian refineries Oil demand Indian Oil Russia Oil production

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 2:02 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayActive Infra IPO Day 1Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPODelhi WeatherStocks To Buy TodayDC vs LSG Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon