Indranil Bhattacharyya appointed as new executive director of RBI

Prior to his promotion as ED, Bhattacharyya was serving as Adviser in the Monetary Policy Department of the RBI

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
The appointment is effective from March 19 | Image Credit: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 2:10 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday said it has appointed Indranil Bhattacharyya as executive director (ED).

As executive director, Bhattacharyya will look after the Department of Economic and Policy Research, the RBI said in a statement.

The appointment is effective from March 19.

Prior to his promotion as ED, Bhattacharyya was serving as Adviser in the Monetary Policy Department of the RBI.

Over a span of nearly three decades, he has worked in the areas of monetary policy, fiscal policy, banking, and international economic relations in the Monetary Policy Department, Department of Economic and Policy Research and the International Department of the RBI.

He has also served as an economic expert in the technical office of the Governor at Qatar Central Bank, Doha, Qatar for 5 years (2009-14).

Bhattacharyya has a postgraduate degree in economics from Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.

His research interests are primarily in monetary theory and policy, financial markets, market microstructure and fiscal policy, the central bank said.

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 2:09 PM IST

