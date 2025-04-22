IndusInd Bank on Tuesday disclosed to the exchanges that its internal audit department (IAD) is conducting a review of the bank’s microfinance business to examine certain concerns that have been brought to its attention, and that EY is assisting the bank’s IAD in reviewing certain records. Private sector lenderon Tuesday disclosed to the exchanges that its internal audit department (IAD) is conducting a review of the bank’s microfinance business to examine certain concerns that have been brought to its attention, and that EY is assisting the bank’s IAD in reviewing certain records.

The bank clarified that EY has not been engaged to conduct a forensic audit of its microfinance business, as reported in the media.

“As a part of the process of finalisation of accounts, the bank’s IAD is conducting a review of the bank’s MFI business to examine certain concerns which have been brought to the bank’s attention. In connection with this exercise, the bank is engaged with EY to assist the IAD in reviewing certain records of the bank. The review by the bank is ongoing,” the bank said in an exchange clarification in response to a news report claiming that the bank had engaged EY to conduct an audit on its MFI portfolio due to a Rs 600 crore discrepancy in the portfolio.

As of the December quarter, the bank’s microfinance (MFI) portfolio stood at Rs 32,564 crore, accounting for 9 per cent of its total loan book. The MFI segment of the bank has been under stress, in line with the broader MFI industry. In Q3FY25, the bank reported incremental slippages of Rs 2,200 crore, of which a major portion came from the MFI book.

The bank’s shares tumbled nearly 5 per cent on the BSE on Tuesday to close at Rs 787.65, following the news report.

This comes after PwC — the external agency appointed by the bank to assess the impact on net worth due to discrepancies in its derivatives portfolio — reported a marginally lower hit than what the bank’s internal review had initially estimated.

Last week, the bank disclosed that PwC had identified discrepancies in its derivatives portfolio and estimated a negative impact of Rs 1,979 crore as of June 30, 2024. Based on the external agency’s report, the bank said the discrepancies would have an adverse post-tax impact of 2.27 per cent on its net worth as of December 2024.

Analysts believed this to be incrementally positive in the near term, as the impact of discrepancies will be limited to what was ascertained earlier by management. The focus would now shift to the forensic audit report due from another external agency, which aims to ascertain the root cause and accounting treatment of the discrepancies in the derivatives portfolio.

The bank has previously disclosed that it has appointed an independent professional firm — Grant Thornton — to conduct a comprehensive investigation to identify the root cause of the discrepancies in the derivative portfolio of the bank.

Another major overhang on the bank is the management succession, as the Reserve Bank of India has only granted a one-year extension to the current managing director and chief executive officer.