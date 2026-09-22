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Irdai eases dividend repatriation rules for foreign-owned intermediaries

The insurance regulator has removed the requirement for prior approval to repatriate dividends by insurance intermediaries with majority foreign ownership

IRDAI
Irdai repealed the earlier circular issued on July 30, 2026, which required insurance intermediaries to seek the authority’s approval before repatriating dividends
Our Bureau Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2026 | 7:20 PM IST
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The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) on Tuesday allowed insurance intermediaries with majority stakes held by foreign investors to repatriate dividends without the regulator’s approval, in line with the Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha Act.
 
Irdai repealed the earlier circular issued on July 30, 2026, which required insurance intermediaries to seek the authority’s approval before repatriating dividends.
 
“The Amendment Regulations, inter alia have removed the requirement of obtaining prior approval of the Authority for the repatriation of dividends and the condition on related party payments. Accordingly, the Guidelines on repatriation of dividends by insurance intermediaries having majority by foreign investors,” Irdai said.
 
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Topics :IRDAIinsurance intermediaries FDIForeign investorsInsurance Sector

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First Published: Sep 22 2026 | 7:20 PM IST

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