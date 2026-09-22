Irdai eases dividend repatriation rules for foreign-owned intermediaries

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) on Tuesday allowed insurance intermediaries with majority stakes held by foreign investors to repatriate dividends without the regulator’s approval, in line with the Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha Act.

Irdai repealed the earlier circular issued on July 30, 2026, which required insurance intermediaries to seek the authority’s approval before repatriating dividends.

“The Amendment Regulations, inter alia have removed the requirement of obtaining prior approval of the Authority for the repatriation of dividends and the condition on related party payments. Accordingly, the Guidelines on repatriation of dividends by insurance intermediaries having majority by foreign investors,” Irdai said.