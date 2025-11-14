Friday, November 14, 2025 | 07:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bihar polls: Mahila-Youth is new MY formula, says PM Modi in victory speech

"Jai Chhathi Maiya, yeh prachand jeet, atoot vishwas, Bihar ke logo ne bilkul garda uda diya hai," the Prime Minister said, addressing party workers at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the celebration of NDAs victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, at BJP headquarters, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 14, 2025. (PTI Photo/Karma Bhutia)

Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 7:58 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the NDA’s victory in the Bihar elections, declaring that the “Mahila-Youth” combination was the new “MY formula” that powered the alliance’s win.
 
Addressing party workers at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Modi opened his speech with “Jai Chhathi Maiya” and said the people of Bihar had “created a huge stir”, using the local slang “garda uda diya hai”.
 
“Jai Chhathi Maiya, yeh prachand jeet, atoot vishwas, Bihar ke logo ne bilkul garda uda diya hai,” the Prime Minister said.
 
Modi also took a swipe at the RJD, saying the “Katta Sarkar” would never return to the state and that voters had chosen development.
 
 
“When I used to speak about Jungle Raj and Katta Sarkar in the Bihar elections, the RJD raised no objections. But it hurt the people of Congress. Today, I want to reiterate that Katta Sarkar will never return to Bihar… The people of Bihar have voted for Viksit Bihar,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the NDA’s performance was the result of its consistent work on the ground.
 
“We are the servants of the people. We keep making the people happy with our hard work, and we have stolen the hearts of the people. And that is why the entire Bihar has said, ‘Phir ek baar NDA Sarkar’,” Modi added. 
Modi pointed out that while some parties in the past relied on the “MY formula” — referring to Muslim and Yadav voters — for electoral gains, the NDA had created a new, positive version of the acronym: Mahila and Youth.
 
“Some parties in Bihar had created the appeasement formula of MY. But today's victory has given a new positive MY formula, and that is Mahila and Youth. Today, Bihar is among those states of the country which have the highest number of youth, and this includes youth from every religion and every caste. Their desire, their aspiration and their dreams have completely destroyed the old communal MY formula of the Jungle Raj people,” he said.
 

Topics : Narendra Modi Bihar Elections 2025

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 7:49 PM IST

