Tax tribunal rulings open doors to more firms claiming CSR deductions

Recent rulings by tax dispute tribunals may help more companies to claim deductions for corporate social responsibility (CSR) spending.

Income Tax Appellate Tribunals in Mumbai and Delhi allowed companies to claim a deduction under section 80G for their CSR activities. The section allows deductions for contributions made to charitable institutions. Such claims were questioned in the past over the fact that CSR spends are not voluntary but done to fulfil a statutory obligation. Tribunal rulings, including one in Mumbai, on May 27 allowed claims.

“The amendment brought about by Finance Act, 2015 to section 80G of the Act which had inserted the sub clauses (iiihk) and (iiihl) to be the exception for qualifying a donation for claiming u/s. 80G of the Act could also be an evidencing factor to substantiate that CSR expenditures which fall under the nature specified in section 30 to 36 of the Act are an allowable deduction u/s. 80G of the Act,” said the tribunal in Mumbai.