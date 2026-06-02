Digital NBFCs' loan value, volume share rises despite slower growth in FY26

Despite their growing market share, digital NBFCs have seen a steady slowdown in loan sanction volume growth, from 80 per cent in FY23 to 25 per cent in FY25 and just 12 per cent in FY26.
These digital NBFCs sanctioned 132 million such loans, with other NBFCs and banks disbursing 26 million and 14 million loans, respectively, during FY26.
Meanwhile, digital NBFCs disbursed loans worth ₹2.14 trillion during the same year, whereas other NBFCs and banks saw disbursements worth ₹2.36 trillion and ₹6.94 trillion, respectively.
The growing value and volume share of digital NBFCs came on the back of serving underserved segments that need small-ticket loans. This is visible in the average ticket size of personal loans disbursed by digital NBFCs, which stood at just ₹16,238 in FY26.