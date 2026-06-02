Digital NBFCs' loan value, volume share rises despite slower growth in FY26

The value share of personal loans for digital non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) has steadily grown to 19 per cent in the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) from just 12 per cent in FY23, data from the Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment (FACE) show.

While these companies saw growth in sanction value rise to 85 per cent in FY23, the pace moderated to 39 per cent in FY26, though it remained significantly higher than the 19 per cent growth recorded in FY25.

Their share of total personal loan sanction volumes has risen to 77 per cent in FY26 from 66 per cent in FY23, although it remains below the 80 per cent peak recorded in FY25.

Despite their growing market share, digital NBFCs have seen a steady slowdown in loan sanction volume growth, from 80 per cent in FY23 to 25 per cent in FY25 and just 12 per cent in FY26.

These digital NBFCs sanctioned 132 million such loans, with other NBFCs and banks disbursing 26 million and 14 million loans, respectively, during FY26.

Meanwhile, digital NBFCs disbursed loans worth ₹2.14 trillion during the same year, whereas other NBFCs and banks saw disbursements worth ₹2.36 trillion and ₹6.94 trillion, respectively.