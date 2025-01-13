Net direct tax kitty swells 16% to Rs 16.9 trillion so far in FY25

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

As per the data by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), mop-up from net non-corporate taxes, which include mainly personal income tax, stood at over Rs 8.74 trillion

The net corporate tax collection between April 1, 2024, and January 12, 2025, was around Rs 7.68 trillion. | Representative Picture
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 7:32 PM IST
The net direct tax collection grew 15.88 per cent to about Rs 16.90 trillion so far this fiscal, according to government data released on Monday.

As per the data by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), mop-up from net non-corporate taxes, which include mainly personal income tax, stood at over Rs 8.74 trillion.

The net corporate tax collection between April 1, 2024, and January 12, 2025, was around Rs 7.68 trillion.

Net collections from securities transaction tax (STT) stood at Rs 44,538 crore so far this fiscal.

Refunds worth over Rs 3.74 trillion were issued during the period, a 42.49 per cent increase over the year-ago period.

Gross direct tax mop up between April 1 and January 12 grew 20 per cent to over Rs 20.64 trillion.

The government has budgeted to collect Rs 22.07 trillion in the current fiscal from direct taxes.

This includes Corporate tax collection of Rs 10.20 trillion, personal income tax and other taxes of Rs 11.87 trillion.

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 7:32 PM IST

